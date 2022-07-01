Updated 2022 TVS Radeon Launched – 5 Things You Should Know

2022 TVS Radeon gets a new reverse LCD instrument cluster showing a total of 18 features while it remains the same mechanically

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level commuter motorcycle, the Radeon. As part of expanding its range and sticking by the latest trend, TVS has brought in a host of updates to the Radeon and here we bring you the top five things you should know above the updated commuter, which competes against the recently launched Hero Splendor Plus XTEC.

1. New Instrument Console:

The Hosur-based manufacturer has introduced a new reverse LCD instrument console for the 110 cc motorcycle and the display shows a total of 18 features including time, average speed, low battery indication, service indication, real-time fuel economy and even top speed. The regular variant of the TVS Radeon, in comparison, comes with only an analogue dual-pot cluster.

2. Intelligo Start/Stop System:

In the affordable commuter space, offering a high mileage motorcycle is of paramount importance and TVS is well aware of that. It has incorporated the Intelligo system, which focuses on improving the fuel efficiency by turning off the engine when the motorcycle is in idle conditions and it turns back on when the throttle input is given.

3. Performance:

The mechanical bits of the Radeon remain unaltered as it continues to be powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled BSVI compliant engine. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a four-speed transmission.

4. Prices And Variants:

TVS has made available the updated Radeon in a total of four variants with the prices starting at Rs. 59,925 for the single-tone Drum variant with LCD cluster and it goes all the way up to Rs. 71,966 for the dual-tone Disc brake variant with LCD cluster and Intelligo function (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The other two variants are dual-tone Drum trim with reverse and Intelligo and dual-tone Disc trim with reverse and Intelligo.

5. No Change In Design:

With no visual changes, the 2022 TVS Radeon boasts a retro-styled single-pod headlamp with a body-coloured cowl, side-mounted exhaust system, sleek fuel tank with a capacity of 10 litres, single-piece seat, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, chrome-accented rear-view mirror housing and fuel-filler cap, etc.