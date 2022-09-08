Updated 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 & 180 Launched At Rs. 1.17 Lakh

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 come with updated body graphics, new headlamp and tail lamp, etc

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the updated Apache RTR 160 2V and 180 2V in the domestic market and its prices start from Rs. 1,17,790 for the RTR 160 Drum variant, Rs. 1,21,290 for the 160 Disc, Rs. 1,24,590 for the 160 Disc Bluetooth variant and Rs. 1,30,590 for the Apache RTR 180 Disc equipped with Bluetooth (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The homegrown manufacturer has added three riding modes to the entry-level Apaches namely Rain, Urban and Sport. The Sport mode is said to enable sharper acceleration, higher top speeds and better braking while the Urban mode comes with linear acceleration, comfortable ride feel and good braking. The Rain mode is endorsed to have linear acceleration, comfortable ride feel and braking tuned for wet conditions.

They can be activated via the Mode button on the right-hand side switchgear below the kill switch. The Hosur-based brand has also revised the styling of the naked machines as the new headlamp has LED function while the tail lamp is also brand new with the signature 3D element that is claimed to be compact and brighter with uniform illumination.

The overall kerb weight of the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 has been reduced by 2 kilograms and thus the power-to-weight ratio has been enhanced. As for the performance, the new 160 2V is equipped with a 160 cc single-cylinder engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 16.04 PS at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm.

Another highlight is the presence of an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and it looks almost similar to that of the unit in their 4V siblings. It shows turn-by-turn navigation, race telemetry, call and SMS notification, gear position indicator, gear shift assist, lap timer mode, crash alert system, and cluster intensity control.

The duo also get a first-in-segment voice assistance system. The new headlamp of both the motorcycles looks sharper than before with eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and a black windscreen but the indicators continue to be halogen bulbs. The new body graphics do bring a refreshed vibe.