The 2022 Tata Tigor EV will launch soon in India with a new colour scheme and the addition of new features such as leather seat upholstery and cruise control

Tata Motors introduced the Tiago EV at a highly attractive introductory price tag of Rs. 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) and it has a claimed driving range of up to 315 km on a single charge. The bookings crossed the 10,000 milestone in a single day as seeing the response, Tata extended the introductory prices to another 10,000 customers.

The homegrown manufacturer is the leader in passenger electric vehicle sales in the domestic market courtesy of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Nexon EV’s range was expanded with the addition of the Nexon EV Max earlier this year. It features a larger battery pack enabling a higher drive range. Now, the Tigor EV will receive updates sooner rather than later.

The electrified compact sedan will gain a new exterior paint scheme while the features list will also see new additions including cruise control and leather seat upholstery this time around. The teaser image revealed by Tata indicates that a red body colour will be available alongside the existing Daytona Grey and the Teal Blue shades.

We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany the update though as the same 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack delivering a maximum power output of 76 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It has a claimed driving range of 306 km on a single charge. The two drive modes available are Eco and Sport.

Besides the inclusion of the new colour scheme, no other visual revisions are expected. The Tigor EV is priced between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 13.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in XE, XM, and XZ+ variants. The equipment list comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an automatic climate control system, projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, etc.

Tata appears to be working on the CNG iteration of the Altroz while the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari midsize SUVs are expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. A special edition Harrier and the Tiago NRG CNG are also expected to launch soon.