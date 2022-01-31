Updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R India Launch In February

2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will reportedly get minor cosmetic updates while the powertrain options will remain the same

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Wagon R finish at the top of the sales charts in the 2021 calendar year with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,83,851 unit sales as against 1,48,298 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY volume increase of 24 per cent. The Wagon R comfortably led Swift, Baleno, Alto, and Ertiga.

Three of its aforementioned siblings are likely due an upgrade this year and it looks like the Wagon R will also join the party reportedly. The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R made its local debut in early 2019 and it has lived up to the expectations of its predecessor. It will reportedly get a mid-life update along the course of February 2022.

Just as expected on the upcoming Ertiga with minor cosmetic updates, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R may only gain mild revisions and it could get a tweaked bumper at the front and the rear alongside the addition of 15-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec variants. The wheels could be similar to that of the second-gen Celerio launched late last year in India.

A few weeks ago, the Celerio’s range was quickly expanded with the addition of a CNG variant as well. The report went on to suggest that the 2022 Wagon R may also get a new colour scheme and some upholstery changes might be on the cards. Another key addition could be the availability of the Hill Hold Assist function in the AMT trims while the engine could come with idle start/stop tech to save more fuel.

The equipment list will continue to have features such as a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically foldable ORVMs, steering wheel with mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument console, etc. As for the performance, the same 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.2-litre petrol engine could stay put.

A five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT will continue to be the transmission choices and the entry-level LXi trim also offers a CNG version. We do not expect any major price hike though as it could cost around Rs. 5.3 lakh for the base variant and it could go up to Rs. 6.8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model.