Updated 2022 Maruti Ertiga Booking Officially Commence, Launch Soon

Maruti Suzuki has begun accepting bookings for the 2022 Ertiga for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, either online or via an ARENA dealership

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has started accepting pre-orders for the updated 2022 Ertiga officially. As revealed by spy pictures, and also hinted at with the teaser image, the upcoming Maruti Ertiga won’t look too different from the current version on the outside, and the interior will likely have revisions to freshen things up.

The front grille of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga would be different, and perhaps the bumpers (front and rear) would be restyled. We might see different alloy wheels as well. However, its overall exterior design will remain largely the same as the outgoing model. Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the updated Ertiga will be powered by the next-generation 1.5-litre K-series dualjet, dual VVT petrol engine (K15C).

A smart-hybrid system will be offered as standard on the MPV. The engine will come paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Also, the S-CNG version of Ertiga will now be available in the ZXi trim level, thus offering better equipment and features.

Interestingly, there is no mention of a manual transmission option in the official press release, but we expect the 5-speed manual gearbox to be carried forward. There will be plenty of convenience features on offer on the vehicle, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (SmartPlay Pro), Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), etc.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, had this to say on the occasion: “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, that redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together.”

Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market currently, and with the updated model, we expect consumer interest to increase further and is part of a host of new products planned by the brand this year. The outgoing model is priced from Rs. 8.12 lakh to Rs. 10.85 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the updated model will be slightly more expensive than this.