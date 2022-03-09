Updated 2022 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Likely By Mid-March

2022 KTM 390 Adventure gets new colour schemes and an updated electronic package with features like two traction control modes

KTM India is expected to launch the 2022 390 Adventure by the middle of this month as March 15 could be the launch date but no official confirmation has been made by the brand yet. The existing model is priced at Rs. 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and with the upcoming updates, the asking price will go up slightly in the domestic market.

It must be noted that the new generation KTM RC390 faired supersport is also listed on the brand’s official website and thus it will debut sooner rather than later. The 2022 KTM 390 Adv has also been listed on KTM’s India portal and it has already started arriving at the dealerships across the country with pre-bookings started too unofficially.

The 390 Adventure is a highly desirable dual purpose adventure touring motorcycle in India and it gets a host of new features this time around. The traction control system has been updated with two different modes pertaining to different surface conditions and they are Street and Off-Road. The latter can come handy when the going gets tough.

The electronics package has been updated too as it will keep the motorcycle in off-road mode in casing of stalls or restarts. In addition, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure features quickshifter and cornering ABS tech as well while the visual revisions are very minor with new colour schemes and graphical updates along with lighter alloy wheels as 10-spoke alloy wheels are used instead of 12 spokes.

The new orange and blue paint scheme looks sportier as it takes inspiration from KTM’s MotoGP bike. The updated model is on sale in the international markets since last year. With no powertrain changes, the proven 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 42.3 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The engine is linked with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. Built on a tubular trellis frame, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is suspended on WP-sourced upside down front forks and monoshock rear suspension.