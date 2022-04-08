Updated 2022 Kia Sonet & Seltos Launched In India From Rs. 7.15 Lakh

2022 Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos have gained a host of new features including more standard safety equipment while no powertrain changes have been made

Kia India has announced the launch of the 2022 Sonet and Seltos for the domestic market. The updated midsize SUV is priced between Rs. 10.19 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The South Korean auto major says 13 changes have been made to the lineup with the inclusion of new features and other revisions.

For instance, the automatic variants across the range gain paddle shifters with multi-drive and traction modes while a new logo and Indigo Pera seats have been introduced in the X Line trim. Other new bits include a SUS scuff plate and tailgate along with a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. In addition, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine comes with an iMT transmission in the HTK+ grade.

Another change is the availability of a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in the 1.5-litre diesel HTX trim. The safety features list boasts TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAS (Hill Assist Control), disc brakes on all four wheels, BA (Brake Assist), curtain airbags in HTX+, etc.

Besides the Seltos, the 2022 Kia Sonet has also been introduced with a starting price of Rs. 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The equipment list gains new safety features like four airbags across the range and curtain airbags in the HTX+ trim. On the outside, the updated compact SUV features new Sonet badging, and two paint schemes such as Sparkling Silver and Imperial Blue.

Kia has also added an all-digital instrument cluster to the HTK trim. With no mechanical changes, the 2022 Kia Sonet is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The naturally-aspirated petrol delivers around 83 hp while the turbocharged diesel makes 115 hp and the smaller turbo petrol kicks out 120 hp.

As for the transmission, a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AT, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT continue to be available. The Sonet rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.