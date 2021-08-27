Updated 2022 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled With Sharper Looks

2022 Honda Africa Twin duo gets new colour schemes while the DCT is updated for smoother response in the first and second gear ratios

Honda has announced the 2022 Africa Twin for the international markets with notable changes to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. The latest Africa Twin was introduced five years ago and it received a redesign last year. While the regular Africa Twin targets hardcore off-roading enthusiasts, the Adventure Sports aims at a wide range of consumers.

Since both the motorcycles already gained Euro5 compliance, no powertrain changes have been employed as the 1,084 cc parallel-twin motor continues to kick out a maximum power output of 100 bhp. The 2022 Honda Africa Twin gets a new colour theme known as Big Logo as it has a big logo on it. On the Adventure Sport, the rear luggage carrier has been made as a standard fitment.

The 2022 Honda Adventure Sports has been added with a new colour scheme, dubbed the Cracked Terrain and the five-step adjustable windscreen is 110 mm shorter as it replaces the fixed unit in the previous model. At its maximum setting, the windblast protection will be similar to that of the old Adventure Sports. The popular dual-clutch transmission has also been revised.

It has become smoother with better response in the lower speeds, mainly in the first and second gears. The Japanese manufacturer will announce the pricing of the 2022 Africa Twin duo in the coming weeks and it will reach showrooms as well along the same timeframe. We can expect the mildly updated Africa Twin to arrive at Indian shores sometime next year.

In India, the Honda Adventure Sports manual version is priced at Rs. 15.98 lakh while the DCT variant costs Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom) – sold through BigWing dealerships. The equipment list comprises a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster compatible with Apple CarPlay, LED lighting system, cornering lamps, heated grips and so on.

As for electronic aids, the Africa Twin dual-sport motorcycle comes with a six-axis IMU that includes cornering ABS, rear-lift control, Honda Selectable Torque Control, cruise control, wheelie control, DCT cornering detection and much more to justify the premium pricing.