2022 Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X get a larger battery pack and improved riding range along with other updates in their new iternation

Ather Energy has today announced the launch of the updated 450 Plus and 450X in the domestic market and they are priced around Rs. 5,000 costlier than their respective previous iterations. The Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker has also said that the test rides of the new models will commence from today across its showrooms present in the country.

The 2022 450 Plus and Ather 450X are priced from Rs. 1.16 lakh and Rs. 1.37 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) – inclusive of the applicable FAME II scheme, Ather Dot/portable charger and performance upgrade. The prices go up to Rs. 1.57 lakh for the 450x Gen 3 in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Calicut and Cochin.

For the 2022 Ather 450 Plus Gen 3, the quoted prices are up to Rs. 1.35 lakh in the aforementioned cities as each state has different subsidies and schemes running based on the local government policies. One of the major highlights of the updated Ather 450X is the upgraded RAM from 1GB to 2GB and it should enable faster processing speeds in the e-scooter.

As for the cosmetic changes, the buyers will get a new mirror design in the 450X Gen 3 and the brand says it will improve visibility. The customers who have booked the Ather 450X would automatically be upgraded to the new scooter and they will be intimated via email. As expected, the 2022 Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X gain a larger Lithium-ion battery pack.

It is claimed to be 25 per cent larger and give a 20 per cent longer life with a capacity of 3.7 kWh (up from 2.9 kWh) and thus the riding range on a single charge has been improved from 116 km to 146 km. The real-world range ranges between 85 and 105 km in the IDC cycle.

The deliveries of the 2022 Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X will commence right away according to the brand. For the 450 Plus, the ARAI claimed range is up by 8 km to 108 km while the real world range stands at 85 km – up by 15 km in the Eco mode. The larger battery pack has made both scooter heavier by 3.6 kg. The electric motor’s maximum output is up to 6.2 kW in the Warp mode.

The 450 Plus continues to have a peak output of 5.4 kW though and continuous output and torque figures remain the same at 3.3 kW and 26Nm in the 450X, and 22 Nm in the 450 Plus. Besides wider 100/80-12 rear tyres on both scooters forbetter traction across all weather, a new aluminium sidestep has also been provided.