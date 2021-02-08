Updated 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched In Thailand

2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 remains mechanically unchanged and draws power from the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine rated at 15.4 PS/13.8 Nm

Yamaha has officially revealed the 2021MY Aerox 155 scooter in Thailand, and we are head over heels for it! The updated scooter has been priced at 78,500 baht, which translates to Rs 1.90 lakh in Indian currency. While the scooter was already a looker to start with, Yamaha has introduced a range of visual enhancements to make it an even more attractive offering.

For the 2021 model year, the Yamaha scooter gets a more aggressive fascia with a sharper LED headlamp and flared LED DRLs. The indicators have been integrated into the front fairing. The tail section has also been redesigned, and the scooter gets a new slim LED taillight. Apart from that, Yamaha has equipped the new Aerox 155 with an all-new LCD instrument cluster.

It should be noted that the Yamaha Aerox 155 remains mechanically unchanged. That said, it continues to draw power from the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as the Yamaha R15 V3.0. However, the engine on the scooter is offered in a slightly detuned state, producing 15.4 PS of max power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. Unlike the 6-speed gearbox seen on the R15, the scooter gets a CVT.

The fuel tank capacity of the scooter has been increased from 4.6 litres to 5.5 litres. The scooter continues to run on 14-inch alloy wheels. It gets telescopic forks up front and twin gas-charged shockers at the rear. The braking duties are taken care of by a disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake, with single-channel ABS.

On the feature front, the 2021 Aerox 155 gets 25 litres of under-seat storage, a USB mobile charger and a smart key. Also on offer is Y-Connect tech, which allows riders to pair their smartphone to the scooter with the help of a dedicated app.

The connected-tech system enables users to view call details and messages on the instrument cluster. In addition, it also shows service schedules, system diagnosis, and last parked location of the scooter.