Updated 2021 Skoda Superb Launching Soon In India; Details Inside

2021 Skoda Superb gets a host of new feature additions with no mechanical changes; could see a minor price hike

Skoda Auto India Limited has the facelifted version of its flagship Superb executive sedan in May 2020 following its showcased the year’s Auto Expo in February. It carried a launch price, which started from Rs. 29.9 lakh and it went all the way up to Rs. 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift boasted a range of cosmetic and interior updated alongside the inclusion of new equipment and tech.

Some of the highlights including new bumpers, redesigned grille section, upmarket chrome accents, full LED Matrix headlamps, contrast touches, distinctive brown shade in L&K variant, SKODA lettering across the trunk lid, digital instrument cluster, sunroof, ambient lighting, park assist, leather seat upholstery, wireless charging facility, optional Virtual Cockpit, etc.

The D-segment sedan is getting another update as the MY2021 model is expected to launch soon in the domestic market. As part of the new updates, the Sportline and the L&K are gaining new equipment onboard. It will more likely feature a new steering wheel with Sportline badging, L&K with new two-spoke steering wheel with new inscription alongside a virtual cockpit.

Some of the notable features that will be available in both the variants are USB-C port up front, new interface for the updated MIB3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, built-in navigation system with SD card support, hands-free park assist and a 360-degree camera, wireless charging facility and so on.

Despite the addition of new features and subtle updates, the 2021 Skoda Superb won’t get any mechanical changes as it will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission transferring power to only the front axle.

The Czech Republican automaker hiked the prices across its range up to 2.5 per cent from the beginning of this year and thus the upcoming Superb will see a minor price increase as well.