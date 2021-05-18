Updated 2021 Kia Sonet HTE Base Variant Detailed In Video

2021 Kia Sonet gets a new corporate logo, connective features and a host of new equipment onboard; remains unchanged mechanically

Kia India introduced the 2021 Sonet and Seltos earlier this month with the brand’s new corporate logo and variant revisions alongside the inclusion of new features. Here, we have included a video link that gives you all details you need to know about the entry-level 2021 Kia Sonet HTE grade. In India, the Sonet competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others.

The 2021 Kia Sonet is priced between Rs. 6.79 lakh for the entry-level HTE petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.25 lakh for the range-topping GTX+ AT trim (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The HTX grade is available with automatic transmission options this time around with HTX 7DCT 1.0L petrol and HTX 6AT 1.5L diesel trims.

The 2021 Kia Sonet HTE variant gets features like the brand’s signature Tiger Nose front grille, front skid plate, halogen headlights, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, disc brakes up front, front and rear USB charging ports, power-adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors, and rear air conditioning vents.

Other key equipments available are 15-inch steel wheels with covers, regular tail lamps, emergency stop signal, 3.5-inch monochrome digital instrument cluster, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, and so on. Elsewhere, some other trims of the 2021 Kia Sonet also gain a host of features like an electric sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chromed out door handles and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps.

The compact SUV derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The bigger naturally-aspirated petrol mill delivers a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. The turbo unit kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm while the solo diesel delivers around 115 bhp and 250 Nm in its automatic trim.

The five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed torque-converter auto, six-speed iMT, and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox are transmission choices. The Sonet is one of the feature-packed sub-four-metre SUVs available in the domestic market and has an expansive range pertaining to the requirements of the customers.