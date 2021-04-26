Kia Sonet To Be Updated With 12 Big Changes – Details

2021 Kia Sonet gets a host of new features and new safety features have also been introduced to spice things up further

Kia Motors India Limited has the Sonet as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market and it has been performing well since going on sale last year against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The sub-four-metre SUV space rose to prominence in the last three years and more manufacturers are planning to grab a pie at the popular segment with new launches in the coming months. In addition, the existing brands are introducing updates to their current models competing in the segment. Kia has taken the opportunity and will debut the updated 2021 Sonet soon.

Expected to be launched later this week, this will help in the South Korean auto major bringing a fresh vibe into the mix. Here we have detailed information regarding the 12 changes in the updated Kia Sonet. The five-seater will have paddle shifters introduced in variants such as HTX and GTX+ with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and a six-speed AT.



For 2021, Kia will introduce HTX variant in the 1.5-litre turbo diesel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol linked with a seven-speed DCT. This will aid in expanding the range of the compact SUV further and thus addressing customers wanting to go for the top-end variants with added features and convenience of an auto gearbox.

Across HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ in all engines, Kia has made available safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist and Vehicle Stability Management. The remote engine start function has been made available in HTK+ – more specifically in the manual versions of the 1.0-litre turbo and the sole diesel motor with WGT.

In the IMT spec HTK+ trim, sunroof has been provided and in the UVO Connect variants, voice commands can be utilised to open the sunroof. Other key additions are crystal cut alloy wheels in HTK, keyless entry in 1.2-litre HTK+, smart key with push button start in HTK+, sunshade curtain in HTX and different traction as well as drive modes in HTX equipped with seven-speed DCT and six-speed AT.