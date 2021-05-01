Updated 2021 Kia Seltos Launched In India From Rs. 9.95 Lakh

2021 Kia Seltos gains a number of new features and of course the brand’s new logo; new variants and transmission are also part of the package

In a recent digital event, Kia Motors India announced to be renamed Kia India, and a number of launch places were put into place. Just as they said, the updated 2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet have gone on sale in the domestic market and the former is priced between Rs. 9.95 lakh and Rs. 17.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Moreover, in the early stages of next year, the brand confirmed to enter a new segment and we expect it to be in the seven-seater MPV space as a people mover was caught testing recently. The Seltos and Sonet have become the first Kia models within the domestic range to gain the new logo and a host of new changes accompany it.

The mid-size SUV also has its variants rejigged and new features added as part of the MY2021 revision. The five-seater’s HTX+ 1.5L diesel automatic variant was discontinued already and the iMT HTK+ and the GTX(O) MT have stepped in its place. This meant a new gearbox has been added to the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine’s lineup, especially in the HTK+ grade.

2021 Kia Seltos Prices Engine Variant All India Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs) Smartstream Petrol 1.5 HTE 6MT INR 9,95,000 HTK 6MT INR 10,74,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 11,79,000 HTK+ 6iMT INR 12,19,000 HTX 6MT INR 13,65,000 HTX IVT INR 14,65,000 Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTX(O) 6MT INR 15,35,000 GTX+ 6MT INR 16,65,000 GTX+ 7DCT INR 17,44,000 Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT HTE 6MT INR 10,45,000 HTK 6MT INR 11,79,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 12,99,000 HTK+ 6AT INR 13,95,000 HTX 6MT INR 14,75,000 HTX+ 6MT INR 15,79,000 GTX+ 6AT INR 17,65,000

In addition, the new GTX (0) variant sees the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine gaining a six-speed manual transmission this time around for the first time. In a similar fashion to the second-generation Hyundai Creta, a paddle shifter transmission has been added to the automatic trims and on the inside, safety and connectivity features have also been improved.

A new voice command feature “Hello Kia” enables new functions such as sunroof opening and closing, climate control task, and so on. The HTK+ iMT trims get an electric sunroof, automatic climate control and wireless phone projection while remote engine start on smart key in the manual trim of all variants except for HTE and HTK is also available.

The HTX, HTX+ and GTX (O) trims gain ESC, HSA, VSM and BA. With no change in performance, the same 1.5-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines would be utilised. The bigger petrol kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the solo diesel delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm.