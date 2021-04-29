Updated 2021 Kia Seltos Features Leaked; Launch Early Next Month

2021 Kia Seltos gets new variants and brand logo, paddle shifter as well as a six-speed manual transmission in turbo petrol variants amongst other updates

Kia India has today announced that the updated Seltos and Sonet will be launched in the domestic market by early next month. Both the SUVs are major sales drivers for the South Korean auto major and they are undergoing a significant revision this time around. The Seltos was the first launch for Kia in India back in August 2019 and is now one of the top-sellers in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Sonet was introduced back in September 2020 and it quickly rose to prominence in the compact SUV segment by being one of the hot sellers in the competitive space. Both will gain the brand’s new logo while new features and variant rejigs will also be part of the equation. Courtesy of a leaked brochure, the new equipment and variants are mentioned here.

The Seltos’ HTX+ 1.5L diesel automatic variant is already no more and in its place, the iMT HTK+ and the GTX(O) MT will be added in. This leads to a new transmission offering in the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine equipped HTK+ trim. The new GTX (0) meant that the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine gains a six-speed manual transmission for the first time.

Another key update is the inclusion of paddle shifters in the automatic trims of the Kia Seltos as in the Hyundai Creta. A new voice command feature will enable functions like opening and closing of the sunroof, perform climate control operation, etc. The driver-assistive and safety features have also been expanded across the lineup.

Features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill-start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, and Brake Assist will be available in HTX, HTX+ and GTX (O) trims. Wireless phone projection, automatic climate control system and electric sunroof will be offered in the HTK+ iMT trims this time around. Moreover, remote engine start on smart key in MT will be present across all trims barring HTE and HTK.

The Hello Kia AI voice commands will be featured in all trims except HTE, HTK and HTK+ models. Dual-tone leather seats with red stitching in GTX (O) and brown/black leather seats with honeycomb pattern in HTX+ are other highlighting additions in the 2021 Kia Seltos.