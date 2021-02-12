Updated 2021 Jawa 42 Launched In India At Rs. 1.84 Lakh

2021 Jawa 42 gets blacked-out design bits along with the addition of a flyscreen and new accessories; power slightly goes up

Classic Legends revived the Jawa brand back in late 2018 and it brought along three models as the Jawa, 42 and Perak were introduced. The Jawa and 42 are squarely aimed at the entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycles while the Perak has a unique position in the market by being a bobber. The 42 has received its first mid-life updated today as it is priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS variant.

The previous model without MY2021 changes will continue to be on sale costs around Rs. 1.63 lakh and Rs. 1.72 lakh for single- and dual-channel ABS variants respectively. The 2021 Jawa 42 remains unaltered mechanically but it gets a host of cosmetic updates as it follows a blackened theme. The dual exhaust pipes, engine, rear twin shocks, telescopic front forks and the headlamp casing are blacked out for 2021 MY along with white rim stripes.

In addition, the updated retro motorcycle gets a fly screen and no changes have been made to the eccentric analogue instrument cluster. The Jawa 42 can be differentiated from the Jawa Classic with its less use of chrome on the body and it gives a sporty and more modern appearance. The rearview mirrors can be downward tilted (bar-end mirrors) and the headlamp adorns a black mask as well.



The updated graphics comprises of ’42’ written boldly on the side panels and across the fuel tank with stripes adding a vintage touch similar to the old competition numbers on race bikes. The grey stripe runs to the rear and it can be seen on the rear fender as well. Alongside the black painted bits, the black seats give a dual-tone vibe to the 42 as it synchronises with the matte body paint.

As for the performance, the 2021 Jawa 42 continues to use the 293 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC motor, which used to produce a maximum power output of 26.5 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque, as the power has now gone up by 0.8 hp and the motor is said to be more refined. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.



It is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin springs at the rear and is built on a double cradle chassis. The Jawa 42 rides on new multi-spoke black wheels wrapped around by tubeless tyres as opposed to the wired spokes on tubed tyres (18-inch front and 17-inch rear). It also boasts of a 280 mm front disc and a 153 mm rear disc brake.