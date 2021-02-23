Current Generation Isuzu MU-X BS6 Spied Testing In India Again

The upcoming Isuzu MU-X BS6 is an upgraded older-generation model, not the new-gen model that debuted last year

In December 2019, before the BS6 emission norms came into effect, Isuzu stopped the production of the D-Cross V-Max and MU-X in India. Now, the Japanese manufacturer is planning to reintroduce these vehicles in our market very soon. Recently, spy pictures of the MU-X SUV surfaced online, and now, a new spy video has also emerged.

This particular test model was spotted during a road test in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, without any camouflage. Interestingly, this is not the latest generation model, which debuted last year in Thailand. Instead, this is the older-gen model, which was previously on sale in India. It seems like Isuzu has decided only to upgrade the engine to meet BS6 emission norms and not much else.

The exterior styling is the same as the older model, and the interior seems to be the same as well. The previous-gen model didn’t have a lot of upmarket equipment and features on offer, and the cabin wasn’t as plush and premium as some of its competitors. Compared to the rivals, the MU-X would feel a little outdated now, but this is just a pre-production prototype. We might see a few changes before the SUV hits the market later this year.

The old Isuzu MU-X’s cabin employed hard plastics and its design was extremely utilitarian, although leather upholstery was available. The vehicle used to offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), cruise control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. We expect the new BS6 model to upgrade the equipment list a little, to make the SUV more competitive in our market.

The engine is expected to be a BS6-compliant 3.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel motor. This engine is expected to generate a peak power of around 177 PS and a maximum torque of 380 Nm and will be available with manual and automatic gearbox options. As standard, the vehicle will be available in RWD format, with a 4WD option available on top trims.

Upon launch, the Isuzu MU-X will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4 in India. As for the price, we expect the BS6 model to have a starting price of around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).