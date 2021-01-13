Updated 2021 Honda HR-V Debuts With New Features And Tech

The 2021 Honda HR-V offers slightly better equipment and features, along with a new paint option for the Malaysian market

Honda has officially introduced the 2021 HR-V in the Malaysian market. The new model sports only minor changes over the previous one, the biggest one being that the HR-V now gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard across the range, with integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Apart from that, the vehicle now also gets two additional USB ports in the centre console. Other changes include the addition of LED headlights, LED foglamps, and LED taillights on the HR-V hybrid, along with a new leather-wrapped, three-spoke steering wheel, which looks quite sporty. The ‘Orchid White Pearl’ paint option has been discontinued, and in its place, the manufacturer is offering ‘Platinum White Pearl’.

There are four variants of the HR-V on sale in Malaysia: E, hybrid i-DCD, V, and RS. The updated price for the hybrid i-DCD has not been announced, while the other variants are priced as follows – ‘E’ at RM 104,000 (around INR 18.88 lakh), ‘V’ at RM 113,422 (~ INR 20.54 lakh), and ‘RS’ at 118,582 (~ INR 21.48 lakh).

Toichi Ishiyama, CEO and managing director of Honda Malaysia, was quoted saying: “Honda Malaysia is excited to introduce the enhanced HR-V to Malaysians. This enhanced model is a result of customers’ feedback as we continuously strive to introduce products that meet the needs of customers. One such feature is the Apple CarPlay connectivity for more convenience when driving.”

The Honda HR-V is powered by a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, capable of developing a maximum power of 142 PS (at 6,500 rpm) and a peak torque of 172 Nm (at 4,300 rpm). This motor only comes paired to a CVT, and the vehicle offers paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. It also gets an ECON MODE (for improving fuel efficiency), push-button start, cruise control, hill-hold assist, Honda Lanewatch, electronic parking brake, and six airbags.

Honda HR-V is quite a popular vehicle in Malaysia, and in 2020, the vehicle accounted for 17 per cent of the brand’s sales there. Its base ‘V’ trim is the most popular variant in the range, contributing to 41 per cent of the total HR-V sales last year in the Malaysian market.