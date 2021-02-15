2021 Honda Dio gets blackened design elements, USB charging port, under storage capacity of 18 litres, remote key, alloy wheels and so on

The Dio scooter has been updated for 2021 with design changes and addition of new features. Offered for a starting price of JPY 2,20,000 (Rs. 1.52 lakh) in its homeland of Japan, it goes up to JPY 2,23,000 (Rs. 1.54 lakh). It is instantly recognisable as a completely different model compared to the one we have on sale in India and it has received a mild makeover.

It does not look like conventional scooters found in India courtesy of its large-sized wheels and fenders and resultantly the headlamp unit is high set and below which the LED DRLs and turn indicators can be seen in separate clusters. The 2021 Honda Dio is retailed with four colour options namely Matt Galaxy Black Metallic, Pearl Jasmine White, Descent Silver Metallic and Matt Stary Blue Metallic.

The equipment list composes of an analogue instrument cluster with a small digital screen, black finished rearview mirrors, seat, frontal loading area, alloy wheels, grab rails and exhaust system. With an under storage capacity of 18 litres, Honda claims that it has room to fit a full-sized helmet and the cubby hole up front can hold a water bottle of half-litre capacity.

The instrument console shows readings like fuel level, speed limit, distance to empty and an immobilizer is also made available. Other key features are external fuel filler, USB charging port, remote key, telescopic front forks, side-mounted rear shock absorber, front disc, rear drum brake, etc.

It derives power from a 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 8.7 PS. The peak torque stands at 9 Nm. In November 2020, Honda introduced the Dio Repsol Edition alongside a similar treatment for the Hornet 2.0. In India, the Dio uses a 109.51 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine generating 7.76 PS and 9 Nm, and is paired to a CVT.

It features telescopic front forks, engine start/stop switch, external filler cap, drum brakes with CBS, pass-light switch, side stand indicator with engine cut-off, etc. Up next, Honda will expand the H’ness CB350’s range by debuting a scrambler and it will likely be priced competitively.