Updated 2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launch In The Coming Months

2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 will reportedly get styling updates while the performance numbers will likely remain the same

Bajaj Auto’s Rajiv Bajaj recently confirmed that the new generation Pulsar platform will debut in November with the biggest displacement Pulsar yet. This pointed the finger at the supposed NS250 and 250F that are currently being tested on public roads. Bajaj’s sister brand KTM also appears to be working on new launches such as the new-gen RC200 and RC390.

The pictures of both the supersport motorcycles were leaked recently as well. According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Bajaj will launch an updated avatar of the Dominar 400 in the coming months and it comes on the back of the smaller Dominar 250 receiving three new colour schemes a few weeks ago and the Pulsar 160 and 200 naked motorcycles regaining old shades with black alloy wheels.

The report claims that the news has been sourced from a few dealers and the 2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to get design updates along with possible mechanical and feature revisions. The prices of the Bajaj Dominar 400 increased in an unwelcoming manner over the years. At its launch in December 2016, it cost Rs. 1.36 lakh and currently the prices have gone up to Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

To its credit, the Dominar 400 has been through appreciable updates and is still one of the feature-packed motorcycles with good performance credentials. However, they could not translate into high sales numbers and Bajaj could not get anywhere close to the targeted middleweight segment leader Royal Enfield Classic 350. The updated D400 will more likely come at a slight premium over the existing model.

Currently, the Bajaj Dominar 400 derives power from a 373 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine producing close to 40 bhp and 35 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The features list comprises 43 mm USD front forks, monoshock rear, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, tail lamps and indicators, etc.

The biggest Achilles heel in the Bajaj Dominar 400 is its high kerb weight and we will have to wait and see whether any weight-saving measures will be implemented or not but the chances are pretty slim.