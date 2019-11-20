Updated 2020 Tata Tiago Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch Early Next Year

2020 Tata Tiago comes with exterior changes mainly to the front fascia to be in line with the Impact Design 2.0 language

Ever since Tata Motors entered the Tiago in the domestic market, the brand perception changed for good. The budget hatchback based on the Impact Design philosophy was so fresh to the customers when it arrived in early 2016 and it quickly rose to the top of the brand’s monthly sales charts.

For nearly four years, the Tiago has continued its reign as the company’s top-selling model but its monthly average sales could not be consistent. The Tiago is part of Tata’s upcoming range of facelifts that includes the Tigor and Nexon. It could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale.

So, what is the facelift all about? It is to keep the hatchback’s lifecycle going into the coming years and to address the ever-changing needs of customers. The 2020 Tata Tiago gets a raft of cosmetic updates to refresh the entire package while the cabin will adorn its share of changes as well.

The facelifted Tata Tiago has been spotted by us giving a clear look into what is in store. As for the exterior, the updated hatchback comes with a bigger front grille, more pointed nose section, sleeker projector headlamps, new fog lamp housing and wider central air inlet this time around.

It does not appear to have LED Daytime Running Lights even in the top-end variants and the wheel design of the test mule has been the same as the existing model. The rear end won’t likely get any big changes though as the front, which is being brought closer to be in line with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The Tiago already features a digital instrument cluster while equipment like a seven-inch touchscreen and automatic climate control will continue to be available. We cannot rule out the addition of new features and the use of more premium materials inside the cabin.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine making 85 PS and 114 Nm will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards. On the other hand, the smaller 1.05-litre diesel motor could be shelved.