Updated 2020 Suzuki V-Storm 250 Adventure Motorcycle Launched In Japan

2020 V-Storm 250 has received few cosmetic updates while it still remains to be powered by the same 248 cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, SOHC unit

Suzuki has recently introduced the 2020 V-Storm 250 in Japan. The updated motorcycle retails at JPY 5,70,240 (Rs 3.82 lakhs approximately) for the non-ABS variant while the ABS variant is priced at JPY 6,02,640 (Rs 4.04 lakhs approximately).

The updated motorcycle has received only a few colour and graphic updates while there are no mechanical changes made to it. The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle is available in two new colour options ‘Pearl Nebula Black/High Tech Silver Metallic’ shade (which are available only with the ABS model).

The updated motorcycle gets a red shade on the beak. The retro-styled round headlamp unit too gets a chrome rim. Besides all these the fuel tank too features an attractive sticker to keeps things fresh. The motorcycle also sports a red rim stickers.

Suzuki has retained the old Pearl Nebula Black’ and ‘Pearl Nebular Black/Solid Dazzling Cool Yellow’ shades but they discontinued the Diamond Red Metallic colour option. The ABS version in particular features a different exhaust with slightly shorter heat shield and an additional knuckle guard. The updated V- Storm 250 is still powered by the same 248cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, SOHC unit. The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 24 ps of peak power and 22 Nm of peak torque.

The Suzuki V-Storm 250 depends on a telescopic fork at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by a disc brake on both ends. Like we already mentioned above the motorcycle is available in both ABS and non-ABS variant.

The motorcycle has a claimed fuel efficiency of 31 kilometers to a litre of fuel and it gets a 17-liter fuel tank that promises to offer a decent range. The non-ABS variant of the motorcycle has a kerb weight of 188 kilograms while the ABS variant weighs just 1 kilogram more. Suzuki offers plenty of additional touring accessories with the motorcycle as well.

Suzuki also has plans to introduce a quarter-liter adventure tourer in India as well. The motorcycle is still in its initial developmental stage and hopefully will be launched within the next two years in India.