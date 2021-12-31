Upcoming Yezdi Scrambler (RE Hunter Rival) – 5 Things To Know

Yezdi Scrambler is expected to be revealed on January 13, 2022, and it could be powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine

Following the revival of the Jawa motorcycle brand in late 2018 and more recently, the UK-based BSA, Classic Legends will bring back another legendary name in the form of Yezdi. It is officially scheduled to make a comeback after many decades of absence on January 13, 2022, and it could be with a trio or at least two motorcycles.

The Yezdi range comprising of a scrambler, an adventure tourer and a roadster/cruiser has already been spotted and more spy images started flowing in lately. It is yet unknown whether the Yezdi brand will be sold via dedicated showrooms or occupy the space alongside Jawa models with a rebranding similar to KTM and Husqvarna. Here we take a look at the scrambler-styled motorcycle as we tell you five important things:

1. Styling:

The design of the Yezdi Scrambler, as the name suggests is undoubtedly a scrambler with an old school retro charm and the stripped out elements bring a compelling look to it. It has a beak-styled front fender, ribbed black seat setup, chopped rear fender, circular headlamp, spoked front and rear wheels, chromed out exhaust, fork gaiter at the front and so on.

2. Powertrain:

According to reports, the Yezdi Scrambler will be equipped with a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as in the Jawa Perak bobber. It is worth noting that the other two Jawa motorcycles, the Jawa classic and 42, use a 293 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine. In the Perak, the motor develops around 30 bhp and 32.7 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The performance numbers could be altered in the Yezdi Scrambler.

3. High Ground Clearance:

Compared to the Jawa trio, the Yezdi branded Scrambler and the Adventure appear to have higher ground clearance – addressing one of the biggest issues with the Jawa motorcycles. In addition, the Scrambler has an upswept single-sided exhaust aiding in better practicality.

4. Tall Riding Stance:

The Yezdi Scrambler has a ribbed seat that could aid in comfort while the tall-riding stance may help it become a good touring based motorcycle. The front end boasts telescopic forks and dual springs that can be seen at the rear and both could have a long-travel setup. Both single- and dual-channel ABS systems could be offered with the Yezdi Scrambler.

5. Rivals:

The Yezdi Scrambler will go up against the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the Jawa 42 2.1, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Honda CB 350RS. It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).