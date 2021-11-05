Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Motorcycle – 5 Things We Expect From It

Yezdi is expected to re-enter the Indian two-wheeler market next year, and here, we discuss speculations about its upcoming ADV

Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa motorcycles, is planning to revive another old, classic motorcycle brand in India – Yezdi. Previously, the company was road testing a scrambler on the streets of our country, and recently an ADV test mule was also spotted testing alongside. Although details are scarce, Yezdi’s adventure bike sure has us excited!

Here, we have listed the top five things that we expect from the forthcoming Yezdi adventure motorcycle.

Design

Yezdi’s upcoming ADV will have a rugged yet sporty design, as revealed by spy pictures. It gets a round headlamp at the front, along with a tall visor and a tall handlebar. It also gets split seats, an upswept exhaust, and a tiny taillight. However, the test models seen in the spy shots seem to be early prototypes, so the final version might see some changes.

Powertrain

Yezdi’s upcoming Adventure motorcycle is expected to get either a 334cc engine (30.64 PS and 32.7 Nm) or a 293cc engine (27.33 PS and 27.02 Nm). The former does duty on Jawa Perak, while the latter powers Jawa and Jawa 42. Both these powerplants are liquid-cooled, single-cylinder units, and they come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Features

In the spy pictures doing rounds on the internet, it seems like the Yezdi ADV gets a LED headlamp, conventional telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, saddle stays, and a fully digital LCD instrument console. Also, the bike gets wire-spoked wheels, with a larger wheel at the front and a smaller one at the rear.

Expected launch and price

There is no official word on the launch yet, but we expect Yezdi’s upcoming bikes, i.e., both the ADV and scrambler, to go on sale in the Indian market some time during 2022. We expect the ADV to be priced just under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be in the same range as the RE Himalayan.

Rivals

The closest rival to the forthcoming Yezdi adventure motorcycle will be Royal Enfield Himalayan, as stated above. Other than that, it will compete with the likes of KTM 250 Adventure and BMW G310 GS as well. Hero Xpulse 200 4V and Honda CB200X will be more affordable alternatives to the Yezdi ADV.