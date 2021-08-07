Upcoming Yamaha R15 V4 – Five Things You Should Know

Yamaha R15 V4 will have a redesigned headlamp cluster with revised body panels while the 155 cc liquid-cooled engine will likely stay put

Yamaha Motor India was spotted testing the fourth generation YZF-R15 a few days ago and did take us by surprise as we were not expecting it until next year. Nevertheless, it is always good to have the spy shots out so that we could delve deep into the changes ahead of the production model’s debut.

The YZF-R15 is a highly popular entry-level supersport in India and it made its local debut back in 2008. Three years later, the V2 arrived but it took seven more years for the Japanese manufacturer to introduce the third generation R15 V3.0. The motorcycle did spawn a naked sibling in the form of MT-15 but the long-awaited XSR155 just eluded.

Here we take a look at the first important things you need to know about the Yamaha R15 V4:

1. New Exhaust:

While the test prototypes appear to be not in the final production state yet, there seems to be a new exhaust system as the existing unit has a heat shield tip. The upswept exhaust system may not be a radical departure compared to the one in the current model.

2. Wider Clip-Ons:

The riders of the test mule sat in a low set position courtesy of the clip-on handlebars giving an aggressive rider’s triangle. But the clip-ons look to be wider giving more leverage for the rider to move around.

3. Launch Timeline:

We do expect the Yamaha R15 V4 to launch in India in the early parts of next year and it will continue to offer a dual-channel ABS system. The digital instrument cluster could be revised to accommodate Bluetooth provision and navigation and new body graphics could also be incorporated with new paint schemes.

4. Same Powertrain:

The same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology is known for its sprightly performance and refined characteristics and we do not expect any changes on this front. The powertrain will be paired with the six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch will be standard.

5. R7 Like Front End:

The rear end of the Yamaha R15 V4 remains identical to the V3 but up front, the dual LED headlamp setup is ditched in favour of a single LED projector unit as in the latest R7 and winglet-like elements as well as new LED Daytime Running Lights do elevate the over