Upcoming Yamaha FZ-X Spied During TVC Shoot Ahead Of Launch

The Yamaha FZ-X will draw power from the same 149 cc single-cylinder engine as the FZ-FI that puts out 12.2 hp and 13.3 Nm

While it was previously being speculated that Yamaha is planning to launch an ADV motorcycle this year, spy shots went on to confirm that the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is actually working on a new rugged version of the FZ FI V3, known as the FZ-X.

A ‘Type Approval Certificate’ was leaked earlier this month, revealing the technical details of the upcoming motorcycle. Now, the production-spec version of the FZ-X has been spied on test near Atal Tunnel. Three undisguised prototypes of the motorcycle have been spied together, each wearing a different paint scheme.

The colours include Blue, Orange and Black. The motorcycles have been spotted while being shot for an upcoming TVC for the Yamaha FZ-X. The motorcycle looks slightly bigger in size as compared to its naked sibling. That said, it was revealed that the FZ-X will measure 2,020 mm in length, 785 mm in width, stand 1,115 mm tall and have a wheelbase that is 1,330 mm long.

The motorcycle features an overall retro theme, and gets a circular headlamp with aluminium brackets on both sides, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a unique looking radiator guard, a single-seat, centre-set footpegs, a telescopic front suspension with rubber gaiters and a mono-shock at the back. The prototypes were also seen equipped with black alloy wheels.

As per the previously leaked document, the FZ-X will draw power from a 149 cc engine that puts out 12.2 hp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm. This seems to be the same powertrain that performs duties on the FZ-FI, which means that it will also have an identical 13.3 Nm of peak torque being delivered at 5,500 rpm. The transmission duties will likely be taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox as well.

The braking duties on the FZ-FI are handled by a 282 mm disc brake up front, coupled with a 220 mm disc brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard with the naked motorcycle. The upcoming FZ-X is expected to carry over this setup as well. We expect the FZ-X to cost slightly more than the FZ-FI.