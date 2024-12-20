Upcoming VW & Skoda Cars Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Volkswagen and Skoda will showcase new electric cars and SUVs at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo will be the ground for car manufacturers to showcase their new products. In line with this, Volkswagen and Skoda will also participate in the event and will likely showcase a range of EVs and ICE SUVs. Let’s look at the upcoming Volkswagen and Skoda cars debuting at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

1. Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen is ready to debut its first electric car, the ID.4 in the Indian market. The all-electric crossover SUV will be revealed in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, followed by its launch soon after. The ID.4 will be sold in the domestic market as a CBU unit and it will rival the likes of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Internationally, the EV SUV is sold in multiple variants including RWD and AWD configurations. The top-spec variants get a 77kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 521 kilometres on a single charge while the base-spec RWD variant gets a smaller 52kWh battery pack.

2. Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron will be launched in the Indian market sometime next year and ahead of its debut, the SUV will be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Likely to be sold in India via the CKD route, the 3-row SUV is underpinned by Volkswagen’s new MQB EVO platform. Under the hood, the Tayron will be powered by a 2.0 turbo petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Once launched, it will go up against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster amongst others.

3. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq

The next-generation model of the Skoda Kodiaq made its international debut in October last year. The SUV will likely debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and could be sold via the CBU route. Based on the new MQB-EVO platform, the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The India-spec model will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood. Much like the current model, the upcoming new-gen Skoda Kodiaq will get 4WD as standard.

4. Skoda Enyaq EV

Skoda’s first electric car for the Indian market will be the Enyaq and it will likely be launched in the second half of 2025. We will get the Enyaq facelift in India which is yet to debut globally. The electric crossover will be showcased in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, however, the current model will be on display which was also present at the last instalment of the Auto Show.

Initially, the EV will be sold in India via the CBU route and it will rival the likes of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 as well as Volvo XC40 Recharge in the country. In terms of powertrain, we expect to get the top-spec 80x version in the domestic market with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

5. New Skoda Octavia

The latest generation of the Skoda Octavia got a mid-life facelift update in February this year for the international markets. While the exact India launch timeline of the new Octavia is not confirmed, it is expected to be launched sometime next year. The Czech carmaker will likely showcase the sedan at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

We could get the sporty Octavia RS-iV in India, however, nothing can be confirmed as of now. Skoda could also bring the regular version of the Octavia sedan to the domestic market which will be powered by the familiar 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine.