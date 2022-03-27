Upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge – 5 Things You Should Know

Volvo XC40 Recharge is expected to go on sale in the Indian market very soon, and here, we have listed everything you should know about it

Swedish carmaker Volvo is all set to launch the XC40 electric SUV in the Indian market soon. The EV is being brought to our shores via the CBU import route, and it has already started arriving at dealerships across the country. The specs and features of this soon-to-launch EV are already available on the brand’s Indian website.

Here, we have listed all the major details about the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge, which all of us should know about it.

1. Exterior styling

Volvo’s new electric crossover is quite a handsome car. It gets sleek headlamps (with T-shaped DRLs), a mostly closed-off front grille (sporting a Volvo logo), 19-inch alloy wheels (dual-tone), faux roof rails, roof spoiler, and signature LED taillights. The SUV also gets a bold ‘Volvo’ badge on the tailgate.

2. Interior design

The interior of XC40 Recharge gets an all-black interior theme, with two upholstery options available – standard leather and Nappa leather. The cabin looks extremely premium and upmarket, with a vertically-oriented infotainment touchscreen integrated into the dashboard, vertical AC vents, a chunky three-spoke steering wheel, and bucket seats for the first row.

3. Features and equipment

There will be plenty of features on offer on Volvo XC40 Recharge, including a 12.0-inch instrument cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, power-operated tailgate, wireless phone charging, TPMS, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, etc.

4. Electric powertrain

Powering Volvo’s little electric crossover is a 78 kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors, one on each axle. This makes XC40 Recharge an AWD vehicle. The combined peak power and torque output are rated at 408 PS and 600 Nm, respectively.

The company claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 4.9 seconds, and a driving range of up to 418 km (on WLTP cycle). The battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes using a 150 kW fast charger, while a regular 11 kW charger would take around 8 to 10 hours to fully charge the battery.

5. Price and launch

Volvo XC40 Recharge has been officially listed on the brand’s Indian website, with a price tag of Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single fully-loaded trim level on offer. Bookings for the electric SUV are already underway, and its official launch is expected to happen in the coming days.