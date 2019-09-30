Upcoming Volkswagen Viloran MPV Rendered; Launch Later This Year

Volkswagen Viloran, an exclusive MPV for the Chinese market, was spied with heavy camouflage recently and the rendering is based on it

The Viloran is a fancy minivan that will exclusively cater to the likes of the Chinese. It will be sold through the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture between the German and the Chinese carmakers. The MPV will be based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and will have similar design elements to the Touareg as well as the SMV concept, which was revealed ahead of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show premiere.

The Viloran was spied testing recently in Spain for hot-weather testing purposes before getting caught on camera almost undisguised on a flatbed truck. The rendering posted here shows the Viloran in all its glory and the production version will likely look almost similar. It gets a massive grille up front with LED headlamps.

A chrome strip runs across the rear, adjoining the LED tail lamps. The rendering also indicates that it will feature sliding doors for easy access to the spacious cabin and will be a seven-seater.

If reports are to be believed, Volkswagen will offer the Viloran with the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine which produces 223 PS of power and 350 Nm torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This model will be called the 380 TSI.

According to Chinese media, production for the three-row minivan is already underway. The Viloran will go on sale later this year in December. The expected starting price for the Viloran will likely be around 333,000 Chinese Yuan, which translates to Rs. 33 Lakh in Indian currency.

The Viloran MPV will take on the likes of Buick GL8 and Lexus LM luxury minivans in China. It might also be made available in the Russian market as well. However, the MPV will not make its way to North America and Europe.