Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Listed On The Brand’s Indian Website

Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India next year and is based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform

Volkswagen and Skoda made a strong impact at the 2020 Auto Expo by showcasing a number of products and concepts. Chief among which the Skoda Vision IN Concept will give rise to a mid-size SUV next year while Volkswagen debuted the near-production Taigun at the biennial motor show. Both have plenty in common including the heavily localised architecture and powertrains to keep the production costs in check.

The German manufacturer will launch the Taigun supposedly midway through 2021 and it has been listed on its official website. Showing the rear three quarter, the mid-size SUV gets sharp beltline, blackened B-pillar, silver roof rails, C-shaped horizontal LED tail lamps connected by a thick strip forming a full-width look, high mounted stop lamp, and chrome garnished rear bumper with faux skid plate.

Other visual highlights are 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, silver side sills, roof-mounted spoiler with chromed spats, slightly raked rear windscreen with wiper, unique graphics behind the rear quarter glass, and VW badge mounted in the middle of the tailgate. It must be noted that the image is of the Taigun concept and the production model will be slightly toned down.

The front of the Taigun five-seater gets sharply styled LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, twin horizontal grille slats, a busy chrome garnished bumper section, wide air intake, etc. The Taigun is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Vision IN based mid-size SUV and the future VW products will sit on the same architecture.

With high local content, it is expected to be priced competitively against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and others. The interior will boast of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, contrast touches, and so on.

It will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine and it could be offered with a six-speed manual as standard while a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission will be an option.