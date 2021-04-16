Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Interior Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control

The mid-size SUV segment is only getting hotter with the arrival of new competitors and Volkswagen does not want to miss out on the opportunity. Under the India 2.0 project, Volkswagen and Skoda are bringing out their respective mid-size SUVs based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. Dubbed the Taigun, it was first showcased by Volkswagen at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Only a few weeks ago, the production version of the five-seater debuted while its interior continued to be left under wraps. The German manufacturer has now released official images of the cabin giving us a detailed look into what is in store. The interior is very close to the one found in the conceptual version with a rather clean design.

The cabin carries a dual-tone grey and black theme and the top-end variants could get more contrast colours. At the centre of action is a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with My Volkswagen Connect offering a host of in-car connectivity based features and the fully digital instrument cluster adds elegance.

The Skoda Kushaq does not get all-digital instrumentation though as VW has opted to go with Virtual Cockpit layout. The top layer of the dashboard is covered in black colour and the seats also get two-tone finish. The multi-functional steering wheel has mounted controls and the features list comprise cruise control, engine start/stop, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, etc.

The Volkswagen Taigun will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Nissan Kicks in the mid-size SUV space and it will be powered by two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine can also be found in the Polo, Vento and Rapid and it develops a maximum power output of 115 horsepower and 175 Nm.

The bigger 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit generates 150 horsepower and 250 Nm and is also used in the fully-imported T-Roc. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission will be offered while the smaller turbo unit gains a six-speed torque converter auto in the top-spec trims and a seven-speed DCT in the more powerful petrol mill.