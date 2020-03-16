Upcoming Volkswagen Nivus Crossover Teased Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen Nivus crossover is based on the Polo hatchback, and comes with a sole 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine under the hood

Volkswagen is working on launching a new crossover in the Brazilian market based on the Polo hatchback, called the Nivus. The Brazilian arm of the German automaker has released a teaser video showing the interiors of the car, which reveals its large touchscreen infotainment screen that comes with VW Play – the brand’s latest multimedia system.

The digital instrument cluster can also be seen, along with the car’s steering wheel which is borrowed from the T-Cross. What’s interesting is that the Nivus sports the brand’s new logo, which was officially showcased last year. Other features will include park assist, start-stop system, and an electric trunk opener as well.

The Nivus is based on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform, and since it shares its underpinnings with the Polo, it has the same 2,560 mm long wheelbase as the hatchback. It will come equipped with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine, which will be offered in two different states of tune.

When coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, the said engine will produce 116 hp of maximum power, whereas when paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, it will put out 126 hp. Regardless, the crossover will be offered with a front-wheel configuration as standard.

In terms of design, we expect the Nivus crossover to sport LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, functional roof rails, and plastic cladding around its body to make it look beefier. The Nivus will be locally produced and sold in the Brazilian market initially, and will later make its way to the European countries in 2021.

On the other hand, the German carmaker recently launched the seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace in India at a starting price of Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that makes 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque, and competes against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4 in the market.