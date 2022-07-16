Upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara midsize SUV will be loaded with connected tech and high-end safety features; will boast two hybrid petrol engines

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to unveil an all-new midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota on July 20, 2022. Christened as the Grand Vitara, it will compete against a host of midsize SUVs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc and is based on the recently revealed Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The upcoming Grand Vitara will more likely act as a replacement to the S-Cross which has been on sale since late 2015. Despite the crossover receiving a new generation in Europe, it is unlikely to reach Indian shores and in its place, the Grand Vitara will sit as the new flagship SUV from the brand and there are very good reasons for it. Just like the Hyryder, it will also be a global SUV as export markets will be targeted and it may replace the Vitara in the near future.

The S-Cross was introduced as the first Nexa offering from the largest car producer in the country and the arrival of its facelift in 2017 really helped in improving its sales tally. However, in recent times, the volume numbers have not been impressive as the midsize SUV segment has witnessed the inclusion of more modern rivals.

In a similar fashion to the S-Cross, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be sold through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships. The five-seater’s mass production will commence next month alongside the Toyota Hyryder at TKM’s manufacturing unit in Bidadi, Karnataka. The Vitara will be launched following the price announcement of the Hyryder.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely sit on the Global C platform as the global Vitara and Brezza and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder DualJet mild-hybrid petrol engine and an all-new 1.5-litre four-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engine sourced from Toyota, producing close to 115 PS maximum power.

The K15C mill, sourced from MSIL, will generate 103 PS max power and 135 Nm of peak torque as in the Toyota and it will be paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT. It is worth noting that the Hyryder will be available with an AWD system and thus the Vitara may also feature the same configuration.