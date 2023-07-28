Upcoming TVS XL Electric Revealed Through Leaked Patent

Leaked patent files reveal that TVS is working on an electric version of the XL moped, which should offer good range and impressive payload capacity

TVS Motor Company is planning to expand its EV lineup, which is currently limited to the iQube electric scooter. The next electric two-wheeler from the brand will be the TVS XL electric moped. Thanks to recently leaked patent files, we now know a few details about the upcoming e-moped. So, let’s take a closer look at it.

The patent image indicates that TVS aims to retain the classic charm of its petrol-powered moped, the TVS XL100. The electric version shares a striking resemblance with the existing model in terms of its simplistic design, featuring a sturdy frame, round headlight, split seat, tubular grab-rail, and similar overall structure.

One of the significant changes is the probable inclusion of a centrally mounted battery pack, strategically positioned to optimise weight distribution and enhance the vehicle’s stability. The electric moped is expected to utilise a belt drive for smooth power delivery. The leaked design further suggests the presence of telescopic front forks and dual rear springs for a comfortable riding experience. Additionally, the hardware remains unchanged, with front and rear drum brakes mounted on spoke wheels.

While official specifications are yet to be disclosed, it is speculated that the TVS XL electric moped could share similar performance characteristics with its petrol-powered counterpart. The current TVS XL 100 is powered by a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 4.3 bhp and 6.5 Nm of torque.

Furthermore, the TVS XL100 boasts a lightweight design, tipping the scales at 86kg and offering an impressive payload capacity of 130 kg. The electric moped could be a little heavier, owing to the bulky battery pack, but not by much, while the performance should remain comparable. TVS will likely ensure it remains a versatile and practical option for urban commuting and light cargo transportation.

While TVS has not yet officially confirmed the launch date for the XL electric moped, the leaked patent image indicates that the vehicle is currently under development. We expect the launch to happen next year. Upon arrival, it will compete with the likes of Kinetic e-Luna, which is expected to go on sale this year. As the EV market in India continues to grow, this new addition to TVS’s electric lineup is anticipated to be a compelling choice for consumers seeking an eco-friendly and cost-efficient urban mobility solution.