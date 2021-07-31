Upcoming TVS Bikes In India – Creon E-Scooter To Zeppelin R Cruiser

Here is our list of five upcoming TVS motorcycles and scooters, which are either slated to or expected to launch in India soon

TVS Motor Company is planning to introduce plenty of new models in India. The new models in the pipeline include new motorcycles, scooters, as well as electric vehicles. While some of these models are confirmed to be in the works, others are speculated to be in development.

Here, we have listed five upcoming TVS scooters and motorcycles that are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future.

1. Updated TVS Apache RR310

TVS was planning to update the Apache RR310 earlier this year, but sadly, those plans had to be delayed. The updated version of the flagship TVS bike is expected to launch soon though, sporting changes like adjustable front suspension, new tyres, and perhaps a new paint option. Cornering ABS might be offered as well, which would make this bike even better suited for the racetrack.

The powertrain of the motorcycle will remain completely unchanged though. It will continue to draw power from a reverse-inclined 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 34 PS of peak power and 27.3 Nm of peak power on tap. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a race-tuned slip & assist clutch on offer.

2. TVS Fiero 125

TVS doesn’t have a 125cc motorcycle in its lineup, but this likely won’t be the case for long. The manufacturer had trademarked the ‘Fiero 125’ name last year, and we expect this name to be used on a new commuter motorcycle. There is no confirmation about the launch of this new motorcycle, but we expect an official word in the coming months.

With the Fiero, TVS will likely use nostalgia to lure in buyers. As such, we expect a retro-inspired design for the motorcycle, like a round headlamp and a bulbous fuel tank. There will be a few modern touches as well, like a semi/full-digital instrument cluster, electric start, etc

3. TVS Zeppelin R

At the 2018 Auto Expo, TVS had showcased the Zeppelin concept motorcycle. While news of the production version of this model is yet to break, we know that the manufacturer has trademarked the name ‘Zeppelin R’. If and when it launches, TVS Zeppelin R will be the first cruiser in the manufacturer’s lineup.

The concept version was powered by a 220cc single-cylinder engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox, with a 1.2 kW regenerative electric motor onboard. This hybrid powertrain was rated at a peak power of 20.2 PS and a maximum torque of 18.5 Nm. We expect the production-spec model to use a regular IC engine instead, likely from an existing Apache model.

4. TVS Creon Electric

TVS is planning to expand its EV range in the Indian market, and has established a dedicated EV vertical for the same. The manufacturer is planning to launch a few new electric models soon, and the next EV by TVS will be based on the Creon concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The production version of the TVS Creon e-scooter will likely hit the market either close to the end of this year or by early next year. It will likely be positioned above the iQube in the company’s lineup, and we expect the performance and range to be better as well. The concept version had a 16 PS electric powertrain, but the production version will likely generate between 8 PS to 10 PS of peak power.

5. TVS Retron Electric

TVS had previously trademarked the name ‘Retron’ as well, which is expected to be for an upcoming electric motorcycle. As per speculation, this could be a low-cost commuter motorcycle, which would help the company cater to the affordable end of the market.

The powertrain details of the Retron are completely under wraps at the moment. We expect a range of around 80 km to 90 km on a single charge, which would be great for city commuting. It would be a smart choice for TVS to add an electric motorcycle to its lineup, as an alternative to electric scooters.