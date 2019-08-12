Upcoming Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Showcased To Potential Buyers In India

The Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be an imported vehicle targeted at limited buyers ranging from hospitality to the tourism industry

Off-late, the luxury MPV market in India is on a high demand, a non-existent segment till now. The best MPV to get in India till now was the Toyota Innova Crysta, or some imported Mercedes-Benz and Toyota MPVs.

However, Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class last year, creating a new segment. Now Toyota will bring the acclaimed Vellfire luxury MPV to the Indian shores, that was showcased to the dealers at an event in Bangalore recently.

The Toyota Vellfire has been now being reportedly showcased to a few prospective clients in Kolkata and was spotted in Kolkata. The Toyota Vellfire will be offered via a CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and can be priced as high as Rs 70-75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, on the other hand is priced between Rs 68.4 lakh to 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Vellfire has an eye-catching design making it look like a customized vehicle at first with a two-level LED illumination at the front, a lot of chrome elements, a large front face, steeply raked A-pillar things and a boxy design. The MPV is equipped with sliding rear doors. At the back is the wraparound windshield, clear-lens combination lights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Inside the cabin is an all-black dash complemented by wooden inserts and beige seats. The cabin is as luxurious and plush and can get a 7-seater cabin with ample space for third-row occupants.

The Toyota Vellfire will be equipped to the brim and will have ventilated seats, seat tables, double sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, powered rear doors, personal spotlights, multi-colour ambient lighting, cornering lamps, electronic park brake, and more. In terms of safety, it will get 7 airbags, steering assisted vehicle stability control, among others.

The Vellfire will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain producing 179 hp which is mated to an e-CVT. There’s also an e-AWD system. The ride quality will be among the best in the class. The Toyota Vellfire is slated for a launch in a few weeks’ time and will be targeting hospitality segment, luxury tour operators, and few private customers.