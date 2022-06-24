Upcoming Toyota UC Hyryder Hybrid SUV Teased, India Debut on 1st July

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will debut on July 1, with its launch following later, and it will be the first mass-market hybrid SUV in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to debut its new midsize SUV in India on July 1. The manufacturer has released the first teaser video for this upcoming SUV, giving us brief glimpses of the sharp-looking exterior. The title of the video says “Get ready for the hybrid wave”, confirming that this new SUV will indeed be a hybrid vehicle.

It has been reported that this upcoming Toyota SUV will be available with two powertrain options – a mild-hybrid petrol unit and a ‘strong’ hybrid petrol unit. Thanks to electrification, the fuel economy will likely be impressive. Also, the teaser video has the tagline “It’s HY time”, which is a reference to the SUV’s name – Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Spy pictures have partly revealed the design of Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV will get a vertically split headlamp setup, with twin LED DRLs on either side of the upper front grille, while the main headlamps sit lower on the front bumper. In the teaser, we also see attractive LED taillights, along with a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front doors.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the first mass-market hybrid SUV in India. Maruti Suzuki, Toyota’s strategic partner, is also planning to launch its own version of this SUV in the domestic market, and road testing is currently underway. The teaser video doesn’t give us any details about the interior of the vehicle.

The forthcoming SUV is expected to get a lot of premium features, like an electric sunroof, a Head-Up Display, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, a large infotainment touchscreen (likely a 9-inch unit), connected car tech, etc. The cabin is expected to offer good space and comfort as well.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, it will be a direct competitor to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and VW Taigun. Maruti Suzuki’s version will likely follow later, as a replacement for S-Cross.