Upcoming Toyota-Maruti Midsize SUV – 5 Things We Expect

Here, we discuss the speculations and rumours regarding the upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV for the Indian car market

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are currently developing a few new models for the Indian market. Among these upcoming vehicles is a midsize SUV, expected to debut sometime during the next year. Although the details about this upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV are under wraps, there are a lot of speculations floating around about it.

Here, we take a look at the top five things that the forthcoming midsize Maruti-Toyota SUV is expected to offer.

Bold design

Maruti Suzuki is slowly gravitating towards bolder designs, as seen on the new Celerio. Even the Baleno facelift and next-gen Vitara Brezza will have aggressive exterior styling, revealed in the spy pictures. As for Toyota, it has never been shy of eye-catchy car designs. Thus, we’re sure the midsize SUV will likely have a quirky styling.

Premium interior

In keeping with the times, Maruti and Toyota are expected to offer a premium cabin design on this new midsize SUV. One of the biggest criticisms of the current S-Cross is its lacklustre interior, which doesn’t hold a candle to rivals like MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq. We also expect a lot of additional features to be offered on the new SUV, like a large infotainment touchscreen, an electric sunroof, all-LED lighting, up to 6 airbags, etc.

Powertrain

This upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV will likely be powered by the former’s 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, with a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm on tap. Some reports suggest that it could get a more powerful mild hybrid system, and the transmission choices could be upgraded to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Platform

Speculations suggest that this upcoming SUV will be based on Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is a low-cost version of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). This platform underpins a few global models, like Toyota Raize and Diahatsu Rocky.

Expected launch and rivals

This new SUV will serve as the replacement for the slow-selling S-Cross in Maruti’s lineup, and will likely go on sale before the end of 2022. Toyota’s version would arrive a few months after that with minor design changes. Upon launch, they will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc.

Images are for representation only