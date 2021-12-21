Upcoming Toyota Hilux Vs Isuzu D-Max – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we pit the soon-to-launch Toyota Hilux pickup truck with its only rival in the Indian market – Isuzu D-Max (V-Cross and Hi-Lander)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reportedly planning to launch the Hilux pickup truck in India in January 2022. The truck has been spied during road tests a few times, and recently, it was spotted in India during a TVC shoot, confirming that it is indeed about to go on sale here. This news has sent a wave of excitement among off-road enthusiasts across the country.

Here, we compare the upcoming Toyota Hilux with the only lifestyle pickup truck currently on sale in India, Isuzu D-Max. The comparison includes D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander.

Toyota Hilux Vs Isuzu D-Max – Exterior design and dimensions

Toyota Hilux is an extremely handsome pickup truck, with aggressive headlamps, a massive front grille, wraparound taillights, and sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets thick black classing all around, which adds muscle to the overall design.

The India-spec Isuzu D-Max is the older-generation version and not the new-gen model that is on sale in international markets. This design has been around for years, but the pickup truck still has a lot of road presence. The bulbous headlamps, large front grille, gaping front bumper, and rectangular taillights are all fairly handsome design elements. The V-Cross gets 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Hi-Lander comes with 16-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps).

Dimensions Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max Length 5,330 mm 5,295 mm Width 1,855 mm 1,860 mm Height 1,815 mm 1,840 mm Wheelbase 3,085 mm 3,095 mm

The Hilux is slightly longer than the D-Max, although the latter is wider, taller, and has a bigger wheelbase. In terms of design though, the Toyota takes the win without question. Its fresh and aggressive design is way more attractive than the ageing Isuzu.

Toyota Hilux Vs Isuzu D-Max – Interior styling and features

The cabin design of the Toyota Hilux is simple yet sharp, although it does feel more utilitarian than premium. In the interest of cost-cutting, the India-spec version will likely share a lot of panels, switchgear, infotainment system, etc., with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The equipment list is expected to be impressively long.

The Hilux will offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, LED projector headlamps, and much more. There will be plenty of safety features on offer as well.

The interior of Isuzu D-Max is extremely bland and basic, and there are hard plastics all around. The top variant gets LED projector lamps, keyless entry and go, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, rear parking camera, and a multi-function steering wheel.

Safety features on offer include up to 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-descent assist, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic cruise control, etc. The four-wheel-drive version gets a shift-on-fly transfer case as well, great for off-road adventures.

Toyota Hilux Vs Isuzu D-Max – Technical specifications

As per speculations, Toyota Hilux will get two engine options in the Indian market – a 2.4L turbo-diesel unit and a 2.8L turbo-diesel unit. Both will likely be available with a choice between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The lower variants will be rear-wheel-drive models, while the higher variants would get a four-wheel-drive system.

Toyota Hilux technical specifications (expected) Engine size 2.4 litres 2.8 litres Engine type Turbocharged, Inline-4 Turbocharged, Inline-4 Max. power 150 PS 204 PS Max. torque 400 Nm 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander are both powered by a 1.9L turbo-diesel engine, capable of generating 163 PS and 360 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The lower variants are available in a rear-wheel-drive format, while the top trims come in a four-wheel-drive configuration.

Isuzu D-Max technical specifications Engine size 1.9 litres Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 163 PS Max. torque 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT (Hi-lander), 6-speed AT (V-Cross)

Toyota Hilux Vs Isuzu D-Max – Price

Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 35 lakh, which would place it right between the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. Isuzu D-Max is priced at Rs. 18.05 lakh for the Hi-Lander variant, and from Rs. 21.06 lakh to Rs. 25.59 lakh for the V-Cross range. It is expected to be more affordable than the Toyota, but the Hilux will likely be the better choice due to its better looks, longer list of equipment, and better brand image.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi