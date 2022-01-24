Upcoming Toyota Hilux Variant-Wise Features & Expected Price Details

The forthcoming Toyota Hilux will be more expensive than its projected rivals, but the manufacturer will offer smart finance schemes for it

Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially unveiled the Hilux in India a few days ago, and the pickup truck is all set to launch in India in March 2022. Ahead of its launch, details about the price and available finance schemes have leaked online! As per the leaked documents on Facebook, Toyota Hilux will have a starting price of Rs. 35 lakh, which is higher than its nearest rival – Isuzu D-Max.

However, to make the Hilux an attractive proposition, Toyota will offer 17 finance schemes for it, which is more than the competition. Loans from private banks, public sector banks, and NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Companies) will be available directly through dealerships. The manufacturer claims that despite the hefty price tag, the EMIs for the pickup truck would be in the same ballpark as Jeep Compass.

Despite the steep price, we expect Toyota Hilux to generate a decent amount of sales, as plenty of off-road enthusiasts have been waiting for its launch in India. The brochure for the pickup truck has been released officially, and there are plenty of impressive features on offer here.

Toyota Hilux Standard trim (only MT available)

The Standard trim gets the following features:

Automatic halogen-LED headlights with LED turn indicators

Halogen taillamps

Silver surround on front grille

Steel step painted rear bumper

17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels

8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Manual AC

Keyless entry and go

Auto-dimming IRVM

Fabric seats

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

6-speaker sound system

Cruise control

7 airbags

ABS with VSC and brake assist

Parking sensors (front and rear)

Cooled glove box

Driving modes (Eco and Power)

Toyota Hilux High trim (MT and AT options available)

The High trim gets all the features of the Standard trim, with following additions/replacements:

LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillamps

Piano black grille with chrome surround

Steep step chrome rear bumper

18-inch super chrome alloy wheels

Chrome beltline

Dual-zone automatic climate control (with rear AC vents)

Leather seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Front centre armrest with storage

Toyota Hilux will be available with a single engine option – a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel unit, which belts out a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants). Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and a 4×4 system will come standard on the pickup.