Upcoming Toyota Hilux To Likely Be Offered With Fortuner’s 2.8L Diesel Engine

The forthcoming Toyota Hilux pickup truck is expected to get a 2.8L diesel motor (204 PS), while its lower variants could get a 1.2L diesel engine (150 PS)

Toyota Hilux is set to launch in India in January 2022, and it was recently spotted completely undisguised during a TVC shoot. News about the launch of the Hilux has been floating around the internet for more than a year now, and now the manufacturer will be finally introducing it. This will be the second entry into the lifestyle pickup truck segment, after Isuzu D-Max.

This upcoming Toyota pickup truck shares its architecture with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner (IMV-2 body-on-frame), which is a great platform for an off-road model. We expect the manufacturer to only bring the Crew Cab version to the Indian market, which is way more practical than the Smart Cab and Single Cab versions.

The Hilux will have a length of around 5.3 metres and a wheelbase length of around 3 metres, which are similar to the D-Max. As per spy pictures, the Toyota pickup will have an aggressive and muscular exterior design, with dagger-shaped headlamps, a large front grille, wraparound taillights, sporty alloy wheels, and black cladding all around.

The technical specifications of the India-spec Toyota Hilux are under wraps currently, but as per speculations, it could get the same 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine under the hood as the Fortuner. This motor is good for a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (420 Nm when paired with manual transmission).

The lower variants of the Hilux could get a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine instead, taken from the Innova Crysta. This powerplant is good for 150 PS and 360 Nm (343 Nm when paired with manual transmission). Both the engines will likely be available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

Toyota Hilux will likely come standard in rear-wheel-drive format, with a four-wheel-drive option available on the top-spec variant(s). The pickup will offer a lot of convenience and safety features as well. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will rival Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander upon launch.