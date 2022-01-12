Upcoming Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Engine, Features, Colours Detailed

Toyota Hilux pickup truck will go on sale on January 20 and it will be powered by the same 2.8-litre turbodiesel as the Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch the Hilux pickup truck in India on January 20, 2022, as opposed to the previously speculated date of January 23. The upcoming model was spotted during an advertisement shoot a few weeks ago and now more details have surfaced on the internet including its features, powertrain and transmission choices.

The Hilux pickup truck is based on the same IMV2 architecture as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner and it will be brought into the country via CKD (Completely knocked Down) route and assembled locally as TKM’s manufacturing plant in Karnataka. The Hilux will be sold in a dual cab configuration only and deliveries are expected to commence by March 2022.

The Hilux will more likely be priced close to Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross although positioned slightly higher up. It will be retailed in five paint schemes namely Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, and Super White and will have three years/one lakh km standard warranty as other Toyota models.

Buyers will have the choice to extend it to five years or 2.20 lakh km. Its launch will likely be followed by the updated Camry as it was teased recently. Under the bonnet, the Toyota Hilux pickup truck will use the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged GD series diesel engine from Fortuner as we suspected and it will be paired with a six-speed MT or an AT.

The powertrain should develop around 204 PS and 420 Nm in its manual guise while the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission-equipped variants will more likely kick out 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque. Both will transfer power to all four wheels as the Hilux boasts a 4X4 electronic drive switch, electronic locking differential, active traction control, auto LSD, etc.

The equipment list will comprise LED headlamps, a front fascia with abundant use of chrome, trapezoidal grille section, 18-inch alloy wheels as the Fortuner, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, seven airbags, ABS, EBD, VSC, HSA, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control and so on.