Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Rivals In India – Nissan To MG

The segment king, Toyota Fortuner will see a lot of new contenders in the coming years including the Gloster Facelift, Nissan X-Trail and more

Toyota Fortuner is currently leading the full-size SUV segment in the Indian market and is one of the most popular choices among customers. While the current competitors like the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Isuzu mu-X amongst others are falling short, upcoming new full-size SUVs are expected to bring some fresh breath of air to the segment. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming Toyota Fortuner rivals in India.

1. MG Gloster Facelift

MG Gloster will get its first proper mid-life update after its initial launch in the year 2020 in India. The MG Gloster Facelift has already been spied on the road during test runs and will likely launch this year. While the overall silhouette will remain the same, the SUV will get significant changes to the front and rear profile along with a new design for alloy wheels.

In addition to this, minor revisions to the interior layout and new tech features will be a part of the package. Mechanically, it will continue with the familiar set of engine options i.e. 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit is good enough for 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit pumps out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque.

2. Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail will be launched in India sometime next year in 2025. The latest 4th generation model was unveiled globally in October 2022 and Nissan has confirmed its arrival in the domestic market. The full-size SUV will be sold in India via the CBU route and recently, the facelift of the X-Trail was also introduced internationally.

While the SUV is available in multiple powertrain options, we expect to get the 1.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid technology. It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Volkswagen Tiguan and more in the country.

3. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq

The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq made its global debut in October last year. Based on the new MQB-EVO platform, the SUV will grow in dimensions making it longer by 61 mm, thereby offering better cabin space. The India launch of the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to take place by the end of 2024 and it will likely be sold here via the CBU route. The pricing of the flagship Skoda SUV will go upwards of Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and the India-spec model will get the familiar 2.0-litre engine petrol engine under the hood.

4. New Volkswagen Tiguan

The new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan will be launched internationally this year in 2024. The third-generation model will get a major update in terms of design and is based on the company’s new MQB-EVO platform. Talking about dimensions, the SUV is now longer by 30mm as compared to its predecessor while there’s no major change in its width and wheelbase.

The international spec model will be offered with a variety of engine options ranging from mild hybrid petrol to turbo diesel, available in both two-wheel as well as four-wheel drive options. The next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan will likely be launched in India sometime next year in 2025 and it will be sold here via the CBU route.