Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift’s TRD Sportivo Leaked Online

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner is expected to go on sale in early 2021 in India and recently the existing model received a TRD edition

Earlier this year, Toyota introduced the facelifted version of the Fortuner in the global markets. The first spy shots of the updated full-size SUV testing on public roads in India were shown by us a while ago. This fueled the speculations that the facelifted Fortuner is launching locally sooner rather than later. But, Toyota went with debuting the TRD-spec Fortuner instead a few weeks ago.

The revised Toyota Fortuner will have the design changes as similar to the model sold elsewhere like in Thailand and it is expected to launch in the early parts of next year in India. The Fortuner is one of the highly popular vehicles for the Japanese manufacturer mainly in the Asian markets and the facelift has also been well received amongst customers.

Thus, Toyota is looking to further expand its range by bringing in the TRD Sportivo edition of the new Fortuner and the first signs have already appeared on the internet. Compared to the standard Fortuner, which is also offered in a completely new Legender variant with a different front fascia and more premium features, the TRD Sportivo has noticeable visual enhancements.

It features a bolder front fascia with updated front bumper, LED tail lamps, two-tone alloy wheels, updated rear bumper and LED fog lamps among other enhancements. The cabin comes with equipment such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, powered tailgate with kick sensor for handsfree, wireless charging facility, 360-degree camera and so on.

The TRD version of the Toyota Fortuner in India is equipped with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 175 bhp at 3,400 rpm and 450 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600 to 2,400 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an idling start/stop technology is also available.

The facelift, upon its arrival, will likely use the same engine upgraded to develop more power and torque as in the overseas markets. It kicks out more than 200 bhp and generates 500 Nm of peak torque.