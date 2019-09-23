Upcoming Toyota Compact SUV Rendered; Unveil In November 2019

The all-new Toyota compact SUV will be based on DNGA platform and it will have a length of below four metres

Toyota appears to be preparing a compact SUV for debut in a couple of months time and it will be added to the brand’s growing portfolio of sports utility vehicles. A recent report emerged on the internet suggested that the SUV will compete against some of the workhorses like Suzuki Jimny globally and it draws our interest as it will reportedly span a length of under four metres.

The Japanese manufacturer won’t build the SUV on its own though as its low-cost subsidiary Daihatsu will take care of the proceedings. However, it will spawn a Toyota version catering to different markets. It is believed to be the road-going version of the Daihatsu DN-Trec Concept showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

The concept measures 3,900 mm in length, 1,700 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. Based on the concept and the styling followed by Toyota for its international models, the rendering of the compact SUV has come up on the internet. The digital image has sharp body panels in line with modern day SUVs, sleek-looking headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, smaller upper grille, angular lower black grille and rakish windshield.

Other exterior highlights are aluminium roof, chromed door handles and window line, black B-pillars, machined wheels, black cladding, horizontal LED tail lamps, rear skid plate and chrome boot applique. It will sit on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) and is said to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with manual or automatic transmission.

Both two- and four-wheel-drive configurations could be on offer. Internationally, it could replace the Rush and it looks to have good off-roading capabilities as well. If Toyota decides to launch this model in India, it has the potential to compete against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

However, Toyota may not take the risk with the new compact global SUV by introducing it in India as it has the eyes set on debuting more rebadged products from Maruti Suzuki. In the coming years, the Vitara Brezza will also be supplied to Toyota and it is expected to be produced by Toyota as well by 2022.