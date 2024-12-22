Upcoming Toyota Cars Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Toyota will showcase multiple new cars at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo including the all-electric Urban Cruiser EV

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo will witness the official unveiling of a variety of new Toyota cars. The Urban Cruiser EV, the Japanese brand’s first electric car for the Indian market, will also make its first appearance at the auto show. In this article, we will look at the upcoming Toyota cars that are likely to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Toyota has officially revealed the production-ready version of the Urban Cruiser EV internationally and it will likely debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Expected to go on sale in India late next year, the Urban Cruiser EV share its underpinnings and powertrain with the Suzuki e Vitara.

The electric SUV measures 4,285mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. The EV will be offered with two battery pack options i.e. 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It will also get the AWD variant with two electric motors putting out a combined power output of 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

2. New Toyota Fortuner

The new Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid is already on sale in some international markets and will likely debut in India sometime next year. The Japanese carmaker could take the opportunity to showcase it at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

The SUV is powered by the familiar 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. The company claims that the new Fortuner will deliver marginally better fuel efficiency. The power output figures stand at 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

3. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota is preparing to launch the Land Cruiser Prado in the Indian market. Codenamed JC250, the latest Land Cruiser Prado has already been launched globally and is sold as Land Cruiser 250 in some markets. In India, the LC Prado will be positioned below the Land Cruiser 300.

Expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the Prado will likely be powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine shared with the Fortuner and it could get the 48V mild-hybrid system. Toyota will sell the Land Cruiser Prado in the domestic market via the CBU route.