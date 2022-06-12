Upcoming Toyota Cars In India In Next 6 Months – Hyryder To 2023 Innova

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to launch a multitude of new vehicles in the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed the seven most exciting ones

Japanese car giant Toyota is planning to grab a larger slice of the Indian car market pie. To that effect, the manufacturer is planning to launch plenty of new cars in India, adding more vehicles to its lineup while also replacing/updating a few old ones within the next two years.

Here, we’ve listed seven forthcoming Toyota cars, for which the anticipation in the Indian market is high.

1. Toyota Hyryder

Toyota will officially unveil its new midsize SUV – Hyryder – on July 1. The SUV will be available with two engine options – a 1.5L petrol hybrid unit and a 1.5L petrol mild-hybrid unit – the latter would get an AWD option as well. Maruti Suzuki will also launch its own version of this SUV, likely just a little while after.

2. New-generation Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to undergo a generation change soon, likely a little while after Maruti launches the 2022 Brezza at the end of this month. The next-gen Urban Cruiser will have a sharper exterior design, along with a more upmarket interior, with plenty of premium features on offer.

3. New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) is speculated to launch in India later this year. It will be brought to our market as a CBU import in limited numbers. However, the first batch has reportedly been pre-ordered completely!

4. New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta

The next-generation Innova is also in development right now. Expected to be named ‘Innova Hycross’, the new model will be built on a monocoque platform, not a body-on-frame architecture like the current model. Also, it is expected to be powered by a new hybrid powertrain. The current-gen model will continue to be on sale alongside it.

5. New Toyota electric SUV

The Toyota-Maruti partnership has a new electric SUV in the pipeline as well. This e-SUV is expected to debut in 2024, and it will be launched by both brands in India. It is expected to be available with two battery options – 48 kWh (on the 2WD variants) and 59 kWh (on AWD variants).

6. Toyota Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz)

Speculations suggest that Toyota will launch a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz in India soon, under the name Belta. Toyota Belta is already on sale in a few international markets, and it could be introduced as a replacement for the Yaris sedan, which was discontinued in our market back in 2021.

7. Toyota Rumion (rebadged Maruti Ertiga)

Interestingly, Toyota is expected to launch a rebranded version of Maruti Ertiga as well in India. The manufacturer already sells it in a few international markets, under the name ‘Rumion’. In the Indian market, if and when launched, it would be positioned below the popular Innova Crysta.