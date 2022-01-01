Upcoming Toyota Cars In 2022 – Hilux To New-Gen Urban Cruiser

Japanese carmaker Toyota is planning to introduce a few new vehicles in the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed the ones launching in 2022

2022 has begun, are we are extremely excited about all the new vehicles that are scheduled to launch in India this year. Japanese carmaker Toyota also has plans to introduce a few new models in our market this year, and for some of these forthcoming vehicles, the anticipation among buyers is quite high.

Here, we have listed five upcoming Toyota vehicles that are expected to or confirmed to go on sale in the Indian market in 2022.

1. Toyota Hilux

Toyota will launch the Hilux in India this month, and the pickup truck has already started arriving at dealerships. It is expected to be available with two engine choices – a 2.4L turbo-diesel unit (150 PS/360 Nm) and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel unit (204 PS/500 Nm). The top variants of the Hilux are expected to get an AWD option, which would be great for off-roading.

2. Toyota Belta

Toyota will soon launch a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz in the Indian market, under the name ‘Belta’. This upcoming sedan will be a replacement for the now-discontinued Yaris. It will be identical to the Ciaz except for a new front grille. Toyota Belta will be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm), the same as the Maruti sedan.

3. Toyota Rumion

Maruti Ertiga will receive the rebadge treatment as well soon, and it would be launched by Toyota under the name ‘Rumion’. Similar to the Belta, the Rumion will feature only minor changes to the design. It will have the same 1.5L NA petrol powerplant (105 PS/138 Nm) under the hood as its Maruti counterpart, and it might get a CNG option as well.

4. New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Vitara Brezza is set to undergo a generation change in the first half of 2022, and Toyota will launch a rebadged version of it, as the next-generation Urban Cruiser. The SUV is expected to be powered by the same 1.5L petrol motor as the current-gen model, but with a more powerful mild-hybrid system available as standard.

5. New midsize SUV

Maruti and Toyota are jointly developing a new midsize SUV, which is also slated to arrive this year. It is expected to be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform, and will be positioned between the Urban Cruiser and Fortuner. Speculations suggest that it would be powered by an electrified 1.5L NA petrol powerplant, although details are scarce right now.