Upcoming Three-Row MG Hector Plus Spotted In UK In New Colour

The MG Hector Plus will likely only be offered with a six-seat setup initially, however, a seven-seat version will possibly be launched at a later date

MG Motor first confirmed its plan of introducing a three-row version of the Hector SUV when it showcased the ‘Hector Plus’ at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. The donor car, and MG’s first product in India, has received an overwhelming response in the country so far, and now MG is planning to make use of the Hector’s popularity to spawn a three-row version of the SUV.

The Chinese-owned British manufacturer was set to launch the product in the Indian market in April, however, ended up delaying the launch. Now, the MG Hector Plus has been spotted during an ad film shoot in the UK. The car in question was spotted wearing a new ‘Starry Sky Blue’ paint scheme, which will be exclusive to the three-row SUV.

In comparison with the regular Hector, the three-row Hector Plus gets some visual upgrades including redesigned bumpers, new headlamps and fog lamps, and a revamped all-black grille as well. Moving to the rear, the red strip that runs across the tailgate of the five-seat Hector has been removed for a cleaner look on the Hector Plus. Also, it makes it easier to differentiate between the two from the rear.

While the Hector Plus will be sharing its wheelbase with the Hector, the former could be slightly longer due to the reshaped bumpers. MG Motor revealed the Hector Plus with a six-seat setup at the Auto Expo, with captain seats in the middle row. Initially, only the six-seat variant is expected to be launched, while a seven-seat variant could follow as well.

Under the hood of the Hector Plus will likely be the same powertrains as the regular Hector, which include an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm); a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit (143 PS/250 Nm), and the same 1.5-litre petrol motor mated with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

MG Motor will now be launching the car in the Indian market by the first or second week of July. Upon launch, the Hector Plus will sit above the five-seat Hector in MG’s lineup, and hence, will be priced at a premium over the regular Hector.