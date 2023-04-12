Upcoming Tata SUVs With ICE & Electric Powertrains: Details

Tata Motors to launch 5 new SUVs in the Indian market; These upcoming models will come with both ICE as well as electric powertrain options

Tata Motors, the leading manufacturer in the electric vehicle segment, is enjoying the early mover’s advantage. With currently three electric vehicles on board, the company is preparing to further expand its EV portfolio. However, it seems like the Indian carmaker will sail on two boats, as the upcoming SUVs will get both ICE and electric powertrain options.

1. Tata Curvv

Recently showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Curvv seemed almost production ready as its launch is slated for 2024. Based on the brand’s Gen 2 EV platform, the Coupe-styled SUV will get an EV version followed by the ICE counterpart. This architecture is quite flexible and can accommodate multiple powertrain and body types. The Curvv will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift

After a successful run of more than 5 years, the Tata Nexon will soon receive a major update. In line with this, the Nexon EV will also get a new model. Highlights for the upcoming SUV will be an all-new design inspired by the Curvv concept, overhauled interior layout and more tech features amongst others.

Along with the existing ICE powertrain option, the new Nexon will also get the brand’s newest 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine, with power output rated at 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque.

3. Tata Sierra

The legendary Sierra nameplate will make a comeback in the Indian market by the year 2025. The concept SUV was revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will be launched in both electric as well as a petrol ICE powertrain option. Tata Motor’s newest 1.5-litre TGDi engine will power the SUV, putting out 170 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. It will compete with the likes of Mahindra Scorpio N and is expected to get a 7-seater layout.

4. New Tata Harrier and Safari

After showcasing the Harrier EV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors will launch the new updated Harrier and Safari SUVs later this year or in early 2024. These new models will get the new 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine while retaining the existing diesel mill.

Along with this, electrified versions of both SUVs are also on cards and could debut around 2024-2025. A dual-motor all-wheel drive system with a claimed range of 400-500 kilometres will likely be a part of the package.